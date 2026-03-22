'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' review: Vikrant-Shanaya's film is a refreshing watch

More about the film

Directed by Santosh Singh; written by Santosh Singh, Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, the movie digs into love that goes deeper than looks or limitations.

You'll also spot Rehmat Rattan and Zain Khan Durrani in supporting roles.

The music is by Vishal Mishra and Joel Crasto, setting the mood throughout.

After opening in theaters on July 11, 2025 to a decent response (it's sitting at 5.7/10 on IMDb), you can now stream it on both Prime Video and Zee5 if you're curious to check it out.