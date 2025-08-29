When, where to watch Shanaya-Vikrant's 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' on OTT
What's the story
The Hindi romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, featuring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, is set to premiere on ZEE5 in September. The story revolves around a visually impaired musician (Massey) and a stage artist (Kapoor) who meet during a train journey to the Himalayas. As per OTTPlay, it'll hit OTT on September 5.
Film's theme
Film explores love beyond physical limitations
Directed by Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan delves into the emotional bond that develops between the two characters during their journey. The film explores human relationships, understanding, and love beyond physical limitations. It also shows how they communicate without revealing their disabilities and grow closer through voice and touch. The film is loosely based on Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It.
Future ventures
Other upcoming films of Massey, Kapoor
Apart from Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Massey will also star in Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's biopic White, directed by Siddharth Anand. He is reportedly in talks for Karan Johar's Dostana 2. Meanwhile, Kapoor has Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Ya Main opposite Adarsh Gourav. The film is set to release on Valentine's Day 2026. Notably, Aankhon, released on July 11, marked her long-awaited Bollywood debut. Another July 11 release, Maalik will also mark its digital debut on September 5.