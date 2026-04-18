Aarey milk returns to Mumbai with 50,000L at 1,800 stalls
Entertainment
Aarey milk is returning to Mumbai shelves, with the state dairy development department planning an initial batch of 50,000-liter.
These will be available at 1,800 stalls across town, a nostalgic move for many locals, and a fresh option in a region that goes through nearly 60 lakh liters of milk every day.
Mahananda to produce Aarey milk
Mahananda will handle production as Mumbai looks to revive its iconic brands after years of milk cooperatives taking over.
Meanwhile, with old dairy staff numbers dropping from 15,000 to just 950 and land freed up by closed dairies, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is eyeing the Worli plot for an iconic project, showing how the city is blending tradition with change.