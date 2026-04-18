Aarey milk returns to Mumbai with 50,000L at 1,800 stalls

Mahananda to produce Aarey milk

Mahananda will handle production as Mumbai looks to revive its iconic brands after years of milk cooperatives taking over.

Meanwhile, with old dairy staff numbers dropping from 15,000 to just 950 and land freed up by closed dairies, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is eyeing the Worli plot for an iconic project, showing how the city is blending tradition with change.