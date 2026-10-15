Aaryan and Sreeleela musical delayed to April 30, 2027
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's much-awaited romantic musical, directed by Anurag Basu, has been pushed to April 30, 2027.
The announcement dropped on October 15 with a sneak peek still, though the film's title is still a mystery.
Fans are buzzing for more details as the wait gets a little longer.
Aaryan Sreeleela 1st pairing, Pritam music
This marks the first on-screen pairing of Aaryan and Sreeleela, with music by Pritam and backing from T-Series.
Director Basu says filming is moving along as planned, even if it had only recently begun, so things are steady behind the scenes.
Both leads bring fresh energy: Aaryan's versatility meets Sreeleela's rising star power in what promises to be an engaging story when it finally hits screens.