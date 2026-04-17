Aaryan reportedly in early talks for film directed by Kagti
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan is reportedly in early talks to star in a new project directed by Reema Kagti, known for her unique storytelling style.
The film is still in the planning stage, so details like the story and cast are being kept quiet for now, but this possible collaboration could bring something fresh to Aaryan's career.
Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' out Feb 12 2027
While nothing's official yet on the Kagti film, Kartik fans can look forward to his next big release, Naagzilla, a creature comedy dropping on February 12, 2027 (just in time for Valentine's Day).
Plus, Namah Pictures, the studio behind the rumored project, is also working on fantasy and psychological thriller films with other directors.