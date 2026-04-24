Aaryan's 'Captain India' set August 13 2027 with Amin directing
Kartik Aaryan's long-awaited film Captain India finally has a release date, August 13, 2027, just in time for the Independence Day weekend.
The movie was first announced back in 2021 but got delayed.
Now, with Shimit Amin (of Chak De! India fame) stepping in as director, this marks his first team-up with Aaryan.
'Captain India' filming may July 2026
After a slow start post its 2021 poster reveal, Captain India is set to begin filming between May and July 2026. The project is backed by T-Series and Baweja Studios, with Midnight Chai Films Ltd presented in association.
Kartik will jump into this role after finishing his current T-Series film.
If you're keeping track, he was just seen in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri (2026), and you'll catch him next in the action thriller Naagzilla coming August 2026.