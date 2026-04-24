Aaryan's 'Captain India' set August 13 2027 with Amin directing

'Captain India' filming may July 2026

After a slow start post its 2021 poster reveal, Captain India is set to begin filming between May and July 2026. The project is backed by T-Series and Baweja Studios, with Midnight Chai Films Ltd presented in association.

Kartik will jump into this role after finishing his current T-Series film.

If you're keeping track, he was just seen in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri (2026), and you'll catch him next in the action thriller Naagzilla coming August 2026.