Why Prakash Jha had to shift 'Aashram 4' shooting location
What's the story
The production team of Aashram 4 has decided to shift the filming location from Jaipur to a more controlled environment in Amer. Reportedly, this decision comes after the increasing presence of fans at the Jaipur set caused delays in shooting. The series, led by Bobby Deol and directed by Prakash Jha, was filmed in Jaipur for over a month.
Production shift
Shooting in Jaipur became challenging for the team
A source close to the production told Mid-Day, "There would be a lot of excitement among fans whenever the cast, especially Bobby, would be spotted filming in Jaipur. That sometimes also led to delays in shooting."
"So, the team decided to shoot the next 20 days in a cordoned-off area in Amer, where they can work without any interruption."
Akshay Oberoi has joined the fourth season with the Rajasthan schedule.
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About the series
Aashram tells the story of Baba Nirala (Deol), a self-proclaimed godman who uses politics, crime, and blind faith to create an empire.
The first season of the show was released in August 2020. It was followed by a second season in November 2020 and a third season in June 2022.
In August, the team announced production had begun on Season 4.