Why Prakash Jha had to shift 'Aashram 4' shooting location 

A source close to the production told Mid-Day, "There would be a lot of excitement among fans whenever the cast, especially Bobby, would be spotted filming in Jaipur. That sometimes also led to delays in shooting."

"So, the team decided to shoot the next 20 days in a cordoned-off area in Amer, where they can work without any interruption."

Akshay Oberoi has joined the fourth season with the Rajasthan schedule.