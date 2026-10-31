Aasif Khan evicted from 'Bigg Boss 20'?
What's the story
The upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar will reportedly show contestant Aasif Khan's elimination. According to India Forums, he received the fewest votes among nominated contestants, including Love Gill, Kanika Mann, Aamrapali Dubey, Gullu, and ScoutOP. However, the official confirmation will come on Sunday, when the eviction episode airs.
Contestant's journey
Khan's journey and new captain of the house
Khan's journey in Bigg Boss 20 has been marked by his captaincy role, regular involvement in house disputes, and scrutiny over his behavior during Weekend Ka Vaar.
Meanwhile, Mann recently became the captain of the house after a heated captaincy task.
Mann defeated Khan and Gill to clinch captaincy and immunity for a week.
Promo
'Weekend Ka Vaar': ScoutOP will be scolded by Salman Khan
In the Weekend Ka Vaar promo for Saturday, Salman Khan is seen challenging ScoutOP, a.k.a. Tanmay Singh, over his reaction to last week's controversy.
To recall, ScoutOP's girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani had accused Gill of "trapping" him.
Salman says in the teaser, "Jaise aap behen-jaisi dost kehte hain, use apni girlfriend ke saamne defend nahi kar paye."
The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors TV.