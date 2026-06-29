'Ab Hoga Hisaab' Season 2 trailer shows Bobby risking everything Entertainment Jun 29, 2026

The trailer for Ab Hoga Hisaab Season two just dropped on Amazon MX Player, and things are heating up.

This time, Bobby (Shaheer) is risking everything to find his missing brother Bunty (Avinash Mishra), leading him straight into the path of Goldy (Sanjay Kapoor), a guy who's not easy to impress.