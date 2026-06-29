'Ab Hoga Hisaab' Season 2 trailer shows Bobby risking everything
Entertainment
The trailer for Ab Hoga Hisaab Season two just dropped on Amazon MX Player, and things are heating up.
This time, Bobby (Shaheer) is risking everything to find his missing brother Bunty (Avinash Mishra), leading him straight into the path of Goldy (Sanjay Kapoor), a guy who's not easy to impress.
'Ab Hoga Hisaab' streams July 3
With familiar faces like Mouni Roy and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia returning, director Divyanshu Malhotra says this season really digs into how every choice has consequences.
CEO, Arre Studio, Namit Sharma also points out the show's emotional punch.
Catch all the twists when it streams free from July 3, 2026!