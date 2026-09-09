Is 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' ending? ABC clears speculation
What's the story
ABC has denied reports that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will end after its current 24th season. The speculation was fueled by a Page Six report, which claimed the popular late-night show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel would conclude after this season. However, an ABC Entertainment spokesperson told PEOPLE that these claims are "inaccurate." The statement added, "This information is inaccurate - any reports about the future of the show at this point are purely speculative."
Controversy
Last year, the show was put on an indefinite hiatus
The clarification comes nearly a year after Kimmel and the show were put on an indefinite hiatus.
In September 2025, ABC suspended the show after Kimmel made controversial comments about the assassination of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.
Kirk was shot dead on September 10, 2025, while attending a speaking event at Utah Valley University.
Despite his on-air remarks, Kimmel had earlier expressed condolences to Kirk's family on social media.
Response
Reaction to the suspension
Two days after the suspension, an ABC spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that Jimmy Kimmel Live! was put on an indefinite pause.
This decision followed Nexstar Media's move to preempt airings of the show and was praised by Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr and President Donald Trump.
In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Nexstar Media said it "strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk."
Show's return
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' returned after week-long suspension
A week later, the Walt Disney Company announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would return on September 23.
In a statement, they explained their decision to suspend production was aimed at preventing further escalation of a tense situation.
The statement read, "We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy...and after those conversations...we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."
Despite initial resistance from Nexstar and Sinclair, both companies eventually allowed the show back on air.
Host's perspective
Kimmel extended his contract until 2027 last year
Upon his return, Kimmel delivered an emotional monolog where he criticized Trump and the FCC.
He later signed a contract extension on December 8, 2025, ensuring Jimmy Kimmel Live! will air through 2027.
In a June 2026 interview with Vulture, Kimmel candidly discussed the increased scrutiny he faces from the president.
He said, "One of the things we talked about when I first got suspended was that I can't do this show if I'm going to be micromanaged."