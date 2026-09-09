Is 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' ending? ABC clears speculation

The clarification comes nearly a year after Kimmel and the show were put on an indefinite hiatus.

In September 2025, ABC suspended the show after Kimmel made controversial comments about the assassination of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot dead on September 10, 2025, while attending a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

Despite his on-air remarks, Kimmel had earlier expressed condolences to Kirk's family on social media.