ABC renews 'High potential' for Season 3 ahead of finale
ABC isn't waiting around: High Potential is officially coming back for a third season, even before Season two wrapped on April 7.
The Kaitlin Olson-led series has pulled in nearly 13 million viewers in just a week, making it one of ABC's biggest hits right now.
Fans can look forward to more of Morgan Gillory's story, especially after that wild Season two cliffhanger.
'High Potential' showrunner Harthan exits
Season three is expected to drop this fall, sticking with the usual September launch. There might be some delays since showrunner Todd Harthan is moving on to a Disney+ project.
Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata are set to return, but Steve Howey's future is up in the air after his character's shocking exit.
Get ready for deeper dives into Morgan's personal life and the still-unsolved Roman mystery.