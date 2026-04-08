ABC renews 'High potential' for Season 3 ahead of finale

'High Potential' showrunner Harthan exits

Season three is expected to drop this fall, sticking with the usual September launch. There might be some delays since showrunner Todd Harthan is moving on to a Disney+ project.

Kaitlin Olson and Daniel Sunjata are set to return, but Steve Howey's future is up in the air after his character's shocking exit.

Get ready for deeper dives into Morgan's personal life and the still-unsolved Roman mystery.