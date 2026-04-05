Abdullah wins Best Playback Singer at Chetak ceremony for 'Saiyaara'
Entertainment
Faheem Abdullah just scored Best Playback Singer (Male) at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards for his soulful performance in Saiyaara, edging out big names like Arijit Singh and Jubin Nautiyal.
The ceremony, hosted by Alia Bhatt and others, saw director Mohit Suri accept the award for him, definitely a proud moment.
Screen Academy selects Chetak winners
The Chetak Screen Awards, instituted by The Indian Express Group, are all about celebrating top talent in Indian cinema.
Winners are chosen by the Screen Academy—a group of 53 filmmakers and cultural figures (think Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor), using a tough evaluation system designed to balance creativity, technical skills, and audience vibes.