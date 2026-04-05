Abdullah wins Best Playback Singer at Chetak ceremony for 'Saiyaara' Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

Faheem Abdullah just scored Best Playback Singer (Male) at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards for his soulful performance in Saiyaara, edging out big names like Arijit Singh and Jubin Nautiyal.

The ceremony, hosted by Alia Bhatt and others, saw director Mohit Suri accept the award for him, definitely a proud moment.