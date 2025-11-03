Next Article
Abhay Verma's lineup for 2026 includes 'Operation Safed Sagar,' 'KING'
Entertainment
Abhay Verma is lining up a huge year in 2026, headlined by Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar.
He'll play an experienced Air Force officer, and the series' first look has already turned heads with his impressive transformation.
This is one of Netflix's biggest projects yet, and audiences and critics are excited to see Verma in such a commanding role.
Verma's upcoming projects and rising stardom
Verma's partnership with Netflix highlights his growing international appeal.
He's also joining Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's KING, which was announced on Khan's birthday—definitely adding to the hype.
With several more releases planned for 2026 and 2027, Verma seems ready to take on all kinds of challenging roles.