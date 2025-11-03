Abhay Verma's lineup for 2026 includes 'Operation Safed Sagar,' 'KING' Entertainment Nov 03, 2025

Abhay Verma is lining up a huge year in 2026, headlined by Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar.

He'll play an experienced Air Force officer, and the series' first look has already turned heads with his impressive transformation.

This is one of Netflix's biggest projects yet, and audiences and critics are excited to see Verma in such a commanding role.