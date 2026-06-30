Why CJP founder won't ever go to 'India's Got Latent'

Show criticism

'You will be able to get out...'

When asked if he'd appear on India's Got Latent, Dipke replied, "I will not go to India's Got Latent. I don't like it." He further explained his reasoning by saying, "Because the thinking that 'Why should we fight? We should take the easy route and get out.' You will be able to get out because you are privileged." Many social media users interpreted this as a critique of Raina's handling of the show's controversies.