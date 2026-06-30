Why CJP founder won't ever go to 'India's Got Latent'
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), recently opened up about his views on comedian Samay Raina's controversial show India's Got Latent. Speaking on Unfiltered by Samdish, Dipke shared that he doesn't like the show and would refuse an invitation even if offered. He explained that ideological differences form the basis of his opinion.
Show criticism
'You will be able to get out...'
When asked if he'd appear on India's Got Latent, Dipke replied, "I will not go to India's Got Latent. I don't like it." He further explained his reasoning by saying, "Because the thinking that 'Why should we fight? We should take the easy route and get out.' You will be able to get out because you are privileged." Many social media users interpreted this as a critique of Raina's handling of the show's controversies.
Controversy aftermath
Raina addressed 'India's Got Latent' controversy in stand-up special
Dipke's comments come months after Raina addressed the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent Season 1 during his stand-up special Still Alive. The show had faced legal trouble due to controversial remarks made by Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, resulting in multiple FIRs against them. Reflecting on this period, Raina recalled being advised by police to apologize. He quoted George Orwell, saying, "Every joke is a tiny revolution and the joke must never stop."
Raina's reflection
'You only fight when the fight is fair...'
Raina further added, "But the police had also told me that 'We will put you in jail.' Then I thought if Orwell was in India, he would have said, 'Every revolution is a tiny joke.' I thought it makes sense to say sorry, you can't bring revolution in our society by a joke. You only fight when the fight is fair, if not, you should f*** off from there."
Controversy details
'India's Got Latent' Season 1 was pulled down; S02 ongoing
The first season of India's Got Latent was pulled down after a major controversy involving Allahbadia, who was a panelist on one of the episodes. He made an offensive remark on parental sex, triggering massive backlash and multiple police complaints against him and host Raina. As the controversy grew, Raina removed all episodes from YouTube but has since restored the Instagram page. A second season is now ongoing, and has been giving fuel to controversies of its own, too.