'Welcome to the Jungle' dips but crosses ₹100cr by Day-4!

Film's distinction

Kumar on why this 'Welcome' is different

Recently, Kumar shared what makes Welcome to the Jungle different from other films in the franchise. In an interview with HT, he said, "The earlier Welcome films were madness in a living room. This one is madness in a jungle!" "We've taken the chaos, multiplied it by 10 and dropped everyone into the middle of nowhere." The third film in the franchise also stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Jackie Shroff, among others.