'Welcome to the Jungle' dips but crosses ₹100cr by Day-4!
What's the story
The much-anticipated action-comedy, Welcome to the Jungle, featuring Akshay Kumar, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office performance. After a promising opening weekend with a collection of ₹63.75 crore net in India, the film's earnings fell drastically on Monday (Day 4). According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it earned just ₹8.5 crore on Day 4. Still, it was able to cross the coveted ₹100 crore milestone in just four days. Its current global gross is ₹106.48 crore.
Box office performance
Competing with other films
On Monday, Welcome to the Jungle saw an overall occupancy of 20.9% across 10,922 shows. The film's morning shows had an occupancy of 11.85%, which increased to 20.46% for afternoon shows, and further rose to 22.69% for evening shows before peaking at 28.62% for night shows. The movie is also facing tough competition from other recent releases like Cocktail 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and upcoming films such as Alpha, Dhamaal 4, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Film's distinction
Kumar on why this 'Welcome' is different
Recently, Kumar shared what makes Welcome to the Jungle different from other films in the franchise. In an interview with HT, he said, "The earlier Welcome films were madness in a living room. This one is madness in a jungle!" "We've taken the chaos, multiplied it by 10 and dropped everyone into the middle of nowhere." The third film in the franchise also stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Jackie Shroff, among others.