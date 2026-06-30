'Cocktail 2' slows down; total gross yet to cross ₹130cr
What's the story
The romantic drama Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has witnessed a decline in its box office performance after a promising second weekend. The film earned ₹1.75 crore net in India on Monday (Day 11), according to Sacnilk. This takes its total domestic collection to ₹84.9 crore. With the weekday dip, it closely missed the ₹130 crore global gross milestone.
Film performance
'Cocktail 2' witnessed a growth on Day 10
Cocktail 2 has continued to perform well at the box office, even after losing screens to Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle. The film enjoyed a 3.5% growth on its second Sunday (Day 10) with earnings of ₹4.4 crore net. It is now roughly ₹16-17 crore away from crossing the ₹100 crore domestic milestone. Globally, its total gross stands at ₹129.42 crore.
Collection breakdown
How did 'Cocktail 2' perform in numbers?
Cocktail 2 opened to a domestic net of ₹13.5 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹16.25 crore on Day 2 (Saturday) and peaked on Sunday with ₹17.75 crore, netting a strong ₹47.5 crore opening weekend. The film's first full week wrapped at ₹70.5 crore net, with heavy screen count compression due to Welcome to the Jungle's release occurring on Day 8.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film explores the complexities of modern relationships, chronicling college sweethearts Kunal (Kapoor) and Diya (Mandanna), whose fears about marriage peak during an extended vacation in Sicily. Their lives take a turn when they meet Ally (Sanon), leading to them questioning fleeting attraction and trust in a relationship.