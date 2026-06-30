'Cocktail 2' slows down; total gross yet to cross ₹130cr

Film performance

'Cocktail 2' witnessed a growth on Day 10

Cocktail 2 has continued to perform well at the box office, even after losing screens to Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle. The film enjoyed a 3.5% growth on its second Sunday (Day 10) with earnings of ₹4.4 crore net. It is now roughly ₹16-17 crore away from crossing the ₹100 crore domestic milestone. Globally, its total gross stands at ₹129.42 crore.