Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika's 'Cocktail 2' inches closer to ₹130cr in 10 days
What's the story
Despite facing stiff competition from Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle, Cocktail 2 has held its ground at the box office. The Hindi romantic drama has crossed the lifetime domestic collections of the 2012 original, Cocktail (₹71.24 crore net). After its 10th day in theaters (June 28), it is inching closer to crossing ₹100 crore in India gross collection and the mighty ₹130 crore mark globally.
Box office performance
'Cocktail 2' in numbers
On its 10th day in theaters, Cocktail 2 ran across 3,979 shows nationwide. The film has collected ₹4.4 crore net for the day, taking its total India net collection to ₹83.15 crore and India gross collection to ₹99.25 crore. With an ₹85L from overseas on Day 10 and ₹27.6 crore overall, its global gross stood at ₹126.85 crore. Despite a drop in show count due to Welcome to the Jungle's release, Cocktail 2 has remained steady at the box office.
Star power
Lead actors' biggest successes in recent years
Cocktail 2 has emerged as one of the biggest successes for its lead stars in recent years. The film has surpassed the lifetime collections of Shahid Kapoor's Deva (₹34.37 crore) and O'Romeo (₹72.99 crore). It is also performing better than Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's previous hit together, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), which collected ₹83.75 crore in its lifetime run.
Collection trend
Decoding weekday collections of 'Cocktail 2'
Cocktail 2 collected ₹70.5 crore net in its first seven days, driven by a phenomenal opening weekend. However, the Monday drop was steep at 62%, bringing in just ₹6.75 crore. The weekday trend continued to slide, with collections tapering to ₹4.25 crore by the first Thursday (Day 7) and further eroding on the second weekend with ₹4 crore on Day 8 and ₹4.25 crore on Day 9.
Film details
All about the film
Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit. The film stars Kapoor, Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, along with Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films.