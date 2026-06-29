Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika's 'Cocktail 2' inches closer to ₹130cr in 10 days

Box office performance

'Cocktail 2' in numbers

On its 10th day in theaters, Cocktail 2 ran across 3,979 shows nationwide. The film has collected ₹4.4 crore net for the day, taking its total India net collection to ₹83.15 crore and India gross collection to ₹99.25 crore. With an ₹85L from overseas on Day 10 and ₹27.6 crore overall, its global gross stood at ₹126.85 crore. Despite a drop in show count due to Welcome to the Jungle's release, Cocktail 2 has remained steady at the box office.