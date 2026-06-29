'Welcome to the Jungle' nears ₹100cr globally in 3 days

Box office performance

'Welcome to the Jungle's overseas collection

The film's overseas collection on Day 3 was ₹6 crore, taking its total overseas gross to ₹16.7 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹93.2 crore. The movie has been performing exceptionally well in terms of occupancy as well, with an overall occupancy of 45.71% on Day 3 across all shows.