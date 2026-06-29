'Welcome to the Jungle' nears ₹100cr globally in 3 days
What's the story
The Bollywood comedy Welcome to the Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India net collections. The film's third-day collection stood at a net of ₹24.75 crore across 10,867 shows, marking a significant 23.8% growth from the previous day's net collection of ₹20 crore. This brings its total India gross collections to ₹76.5 crore and total India net collections to ₹63.75 crore so far.
Box office performance
'Welcome to the Jungle's overseas collection
The film's overseas collection on Day 3 was ₹6 crore, taking its total overseas gross to ₹16.7 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹93.2 crore. The movie has been performing exceptionally well in terms of occupancy as well, with an overall occupancy of 45.71% on Day 3 across all shows.
Regional dominance
Ahmedabad leads in regional occupancy
The film's occupancy varied across different regions, with the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessing an overall occupancy of 47.5%. Mumbai followed closely with 49%, while Ahmedabad recorded a high of 58.8%. Other cities like Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad also contributed significantly to the film's box office success.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle features an ensemble cast including Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Tusshar Kapoor. The film has a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes and is rated U/A by CBFC. It was released in theaters on June 26.