Diljit-Naseeruddin's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' earnings drop: Can it cross ₹80cr?
What's the story
The Hindi film Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, among others, witnessed a major drop in its box office collection on Monday. The movie raked in ₹1.5 crore across 2,160 shows on Day 18 (Monday), representing a staggering 66.7% decline from the previous day's net collection of ₹4.5 crore, per Sacnilk.
Collection details
'Main Vaapas Aaunga': Worldwide gross collections
With the latest figures, the total India gross collections of Main Vaapas Aaunga have reached ₹57.01 crore, and net collections stand at ₹47.8 crore till now. The film's overseas earnings also added to its overall performance, with a collection of ₹0.35 crore on Day 18, bringing the total overseas gross to ₹16 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹73.01 crore so far!
Occupancy trends
Looking at regional performance and overall occupancy
The overall occupancy for Main Vaapas Aaunga on Day 18 was recorded at 17.66%, with the highest being during the evening shows at 22.15%. The film's performance varied across major regions, with the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessing an overall occupancy of 17%, Mumbai at 16%, Bengaluru at 19%, and Pune at 17%.
Collection analysis
Day-wise net collection of the film
The film started its journey with a net collection of ₹1.15 crore on Day 1, which increased to ₹5.75 crore by Day 10. But the collections took a hit in the following days, with a significant drop on Day 18. The film's second week saw a total collection of ₹22.55 crore, while the third week has so far contributed ₹13 crore to the overall earnings. However, it is likely to benefit from strong word of mouth.
Film information
Everything to know about 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
Main Vaapas Aaunga is a drama, period, and romantic film. It features an ensemble cast including Dosanjh, Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali with music composed by A.R. Rahman. The film is set in two time periods, one during the Partition era and the other set in the current age, as an old man struggles under the weight of his promise given to his first love.