Diljit-Naseeruddin's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' earnings drop: Can it cross ₹80cr?

Collection analysis

Day-wise net collection of the film

The film started its journey with a net collection of ₹1.15 crore on Day 1, which increased to ₹5.75 crore by Day 10. But the collections took a hit in the following days, with a significant drop on Day 18. The film's second week saw a total collection of ₹22.55 crore, while the third week has so far contributed ₹13 crore to the overall earnings. However, it is likely to benefit from strong word of mouth.