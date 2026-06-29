'Main Vaapas Aaunga' shows growth; crosses ₹70cr worldwide

Market challenge

Strong competition from new releases but film prevails

Despite facing stiff competition from new releases like Cocktail 2 and Welcome to the Jungle, Main Vaapas Aaunga has managed to hold its ground at the box office. The film's third weekend earnings of ₹11.5cr in India were only slightly lower than last week's holdover release Cocktail 2, which earned ₹12.65cr over its second weekend.