'Main Vaapas Aaunga' shows growth; crosses ₹70cr worldwide
What's the story
Imtiaz Ali's Partition-era love story Main Vaapas Aaunga, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, has crossed the ₹70cr mark worldwide. The film achieved this milestone on its 17th day of release, with a total gross collection of ₹70.88cr. The movie's success is attributed to strong word-of-mouth recommendations despite a slow start at the box office.
Box office boost
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' grossed ₹4.5cr in India on Day 17
After a slow opening week with collections of ₹12.25cr, the film's earnings nearly doubled in its second week to ₹22.5cr. The positive momentum continued into the third week, with the film adding another ₹4.5cr on Day 17 across 1,941 shows. This brought its total India net collection to ₹46.3cr and India gross to ₹55.23cr, reported Sacnilk.
Record-breaking performance
Film surpasses Ali's previous hits
Main Vaapas Aaunga's domestic box office collection has surpassed that of Ali's previous hits, including Highway (₹28.43cr), Jab We Met (₹31.06cr), and 2020's Love Aaj Kal (₹33.4cr). The film is now among the top five highest domestic grossers in Ali's filmography, joining Rockstar (₹68.62cr), Tamasha (₹68.56cr), Love Aaj Kal (2009) (₹66.56cr), and Jab Harry Met Sejal (₹64.26cr).
Market challenge
Strong competition from new releases but film prevails
Despite facing stiff competition from new releases like Cocktail 2 and Welcome to the Jungle, Main Vaapas Aaunga has managed to hold its ground at the box office. The film's third weekend earnings of ₹11.5cr in India were only slightly lower than last week's holdover release Cocktail 2, which earned ₹12.65cr over its second weekend.