Owaisi spoke at a rally in Bijnor

'They should have kept Muslim..': Owaisi's taunts Ram Mandir trust

By Snehil Singh 11:13 am Jun 30, 202611:13 am

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All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the Ram Mandir donation theft case. Speaking at a rally in Bijnor, Western UP, on Monday, he said if a Muslim had been in the trust, they would have been killed in an encounter and their house bulldozed. "They should have kept a Muslim in the trust and closed the case with his encounter and by bulldozing his house," Owaisi said.