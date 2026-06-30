Siya Goyal's 'lawyer' sues her brother for ₹10 crore 

Ongoing investigation

Police seek further custody of Siya and Chetan

Meanwhile, police are seeking further custodial interrogation of Siya and Chetan. They claim the couple had visited Lohagad Fort to identify the spot where Ketan was allegedly pushed. Investigators are also working to recover deleted digital evidence, verify timelines with Chaudhary, and confront the duo with newly identified witnesses. The prosecution alleges that 20-year-old Siya conspired with her boyfriend against Ketan because she did not want to marry him.