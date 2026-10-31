'Always an admirer': Dipke wants to end row with Diljit
What's the story
Abhijeet Dipke, the president of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has responded to singer Diljit Dosanjh's recent criticism. During a concert in Delhi on Friday, Dosanjh indirectly addressed Dipke's remarks regarding his silence during student protests. Dosanjh said, "I love all of you because I am an artist, bro...Punjabian nu na sikhaao ladaayia kida ladnaa." In response, Dipke took to Instagram to explain his stance and offered to end the ongoing disagreement.
Explanation
Dipke was 'hurt' by Dosanjh's earlier comments
Dipke wrote, "Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I've always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself."
"I've always been an admirer of yours, and that hasn't changed. I still listen to your music."
Admiration
One disagreement won't change my respect for you: Dipke
Dipke further wrote, "Your courage, your authenticity, and the way you've taken India to the global stage while staying so true to your roots are things I've always admired about you."
He added that one disagreement or misunderstanding wouldn't change his respect for Dosanjh.
"Baaki paaji, chhota bhai samajh ke mitti pao (Consider me your younger brother and end this matter)."
Conclusion
Dipke quoted a line from Dosanjh's song, 'GOAT'
Dipke concluded his message by quoting a line from Dosanjh's song GOAT.
He wrote, "And at last I would just like to say, 'Gabru ta vairi nu vi mitha bolda, ni tu ta ferr jatt da pyar goriye."
He also shared a photo of himself at Dosanjh's concert earlier this year, expressing his admiration for the singer.
Background
Know more about Dosanjh-Dipke controversy
The disagreement between Dosanjh and Dipke dates back to June, when Dosanjh distanced himself from the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in examinations and the NEET paper-leak controversy.
During an Instagram Live session, he had said, "Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artist. I am not a politician."
His comments reportedly drew criticism from Dipke and several other fans who expected him to support the protesters.
Concert remarks
What else did Dosanjh say?
During the Friday concert, Dosanjh added, "I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you."
He also addressed the Satluj controversy, adding, "The film you are making fun of... Jaswant Singh Khalra's film, we fought for that film for a long time. I love all of you. If someone hates us, it's okay. But I love all of you."
The movie follows human rights activist Khalra and is directed by Honey Trehan.