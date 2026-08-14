Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande announces Vinod Kambli series for ZEE5
What's the story
Director Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande has announced his next project, a ZEE5 series titled Kambli, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli. The show will be produced by Ravi Bhagchandka's 200NotOut Productions, known for the acclaimed Sachin Tendulkar documentary Sachin: A Billion Dreams. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Deshpande revealed that he had started writing Kambli in 2019 alongside another project, V. Shantaram.
Project details
'When I studied his life, there was so much material'
Deshpande said, "Ravi Bhagchandka, the producer, has been with me all throughout, and we are hoping to surprise people with our take on Kambli."
"It is a human story and not a sports film."
Initially conceived as a Marathi feature film, Deshpande later decided on the series format.
He revealed, "When I studied his life, there was so much material and so much drama that it's impossible to encapsulate all of that in one film."
Casting news
Casting is underway, looking for a newcomer
The casting for Kambli is still underway, and the makers are on the lookout for a newcomer who closely resembles Kambli.
The aim is to portray the cricketer's life and personality with sensitivity and realism.
Although shooting timelines have not been confirmed, the team is aiming for a November 2026 start date with plans to wrap up filming in one go over three to four months.
Series focus
What will the show be about?
Kambli will delve into the cricketer's journey from being hailed as one of India's most talented young batters to facing personal and professional hurdles that changed his career trajectory.
The series will tell a story beyond the headlines, exploring a life filled with promise, achievements, and struggles.
After wrapping up Kambli, Deshpande will move on to V. Shantaram.