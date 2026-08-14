Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande announces Vinod Kambli series for ZEE5

Deshpande said, "Ravi Bhagchandka, the producer, has been with me all throughout, and we are hoping to surprise people with our take on Kambli."

"It is a human story and not a sports film."

Initially conceived as a Marathi feature film, Deshpande later decided on the series format.

He revealed, "When I studied his life, there was so much material and so much drama that it's impossible to encapsulate all of that in one film."