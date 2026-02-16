Abhishek Bachchan finally confirms role in SRK's 'King'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has finally confirmed that his new look is for the upcoming film King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026, he said, "I am just flattered that you noticed that I have changed my look. Yes, I am currently shooting for my new film, which is called King." However, he refrained from sharing any further details about the project.
Role speculation
Fans expect Bachchan to play a ruthless villain
Bachchan's new look has sparked speculation about his role in King. Fans have expressed their excitement on social media, with one comment saying, "I am expecting a Yuva-level performance." Another fan wrote, "He's looking really good with age." A third comment read, "It is time for his comeback at last."
Family support
Amitabh Bachchan confirmed son's involvement earlier
Earlier, superstar Amitabh Bachchan had confirmed his son's involvement in King. He responded to a fan's post praising Bachchan's previous performances in villainous roles and expressing excitement about him playing an antagonist in the movie. Big B wrote on X, "All the best Abhishek...it's TIME!!" The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. It will hit theaters on December 24. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Rani Mukerji.
Character insight
Khan on his character in 'King'
At a fan meet in Mumbai, Khan spoke about his character in King. He said, "The character of King is very interesting. Siddharth and Sujoy Ghosh have written it with a lot of love. And it has a lot of evil in it." "He's a killer. He kills people. But for storytelling, heroes like me must play different roles: some inspiring, some comic, some romantic."