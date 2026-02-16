'King' is directed by Siddharth Anand

Abhishek Bachchan finally confirms role in SRK's 'King'

Feb 16, 2026

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has finally confirmed that his new look is for the upcoming film King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026, he said, "I am just flattered that you noticed that I have changed my look. Yes, I am currently shooting for my new film, which is called King." However, he refrained from sharing any further details about the project.