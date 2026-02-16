Abhishek Bachchan invests in brands he loves, like Naagin Sauce

Abhishek Bachchan just shared how his daily cravings actually shaped his investment moves. At the Global Business Summit 2026, he said he invests in brands he genuinely loves—like Naagin Sauce and Swiggy. About Naagin, he smiled, "It came across my table by chance. I tasted it and loved it."

His Naagin Sauce investment Bachchan joined Naagin Sauce as a strategic partner early on, backing the brand when it was just starting out.

The company, launched in 2019, was seeking its first round of funding when Abhishek came on board.

Fun fact: Amitabh Bachchan even helped hype it up by posting breakfast pics with the sauce.

Why he invested in Swiggy His Swiggy investment was also pretty personal—he joked with them, "So I called up Swiggy one day and asked, 'Guys, you deliver this to me every morning. Can I invest in you?'"

His love for Thane's Mamledar Misal (which he calls the world's best misal pav) sealed the deal.