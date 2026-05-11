'Raja Shivaji': Abhishek Bachchan reveals why he worked for free

Abhishek Bachchan , who made a special appearance in Riteish Deshmukh 's Raja Shivaji, has responded to the buzz around the primary cast waiving their fees . Speaking to News18, he said, "In today's day and age, there are all these reels where people talk about facts and figures." "We've no problems waiving anything off if we believe in something. It's not a transaction. It's an emotional transaction. You've to be inspired. That's how art starts."

Actor's praise Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh's dedication to the project Bachchan also praised Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh for their dedication to Raja Shivaji. He said, "At a time where there's so much mathematics attached to films, they've affirmed that not everything is about figures." "It was about their belief in wanting to do something larger than all of us. They never approached it as a project. It was very sacred to them." The movie also stars Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, and Salman Khan (cameo).

New venture Bachchan's 1st Marathi film Raja Shivaji marks Bachchan's foray into Marathi cinema. He said, "It was the first time I was speaking Marathi onscreen." "Being born and brought up in Mumbai, you're acquainted with it, but if you're doing something for the first time, there's a bit of trepidation." However, he was confident because of Deshmukh's presence. He said, "The scale is something that Marathi cinema hasn't seen before, and to achieve that seamlessly and make sure that the unit is happy...kudos to them."

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Personal bond On his bond with the Deshmukh family Bachchan further spoke about his bond with the Deshmukh family. He said, "I've known them for a very, very long time. They're some of the sweetest and most down-to-earth people you'll ever come across." "They're very dependable friends to me and my family. They've conducted themselves even as producers in that way." He also revealed that he had done a voiceover for one of their earlier films.

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Director's path Bachchan said yes without hearing the script Deshmukh, meanwhile, revealed that Bachchan was his first choice for the role of Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale in Raja Shivaji. He said he was initially hesitant to approach Bachchan because of the film's Marathi roots. However, he eventually did, and Bachchan agreed without even hearing the script. Deshmukh also credited Genelia for encouraging him to tell Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's story through this film.