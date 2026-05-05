'Raja Shivaji': Riteish Deshmukh reveals 'everyone has worked for free'
What's the story
Riteish Deshmukh's ambitious film Raja Shivaji has been making waves since its release on May 1. The movie, which pays tribute to one of India's most revered warrior kings, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has earned ₹46.95 crore at the domestic box office so far, per Sacnilk. Amid this success, Deshmukh revealed that all big actors in the film worked pro bono, stressing that "everyone has worked free for Maharaj."
Film integrity
'We have read all the books...'
Mid-Day quoted Deshmukh saying, "This Marathi film has got the most screens in Maharashtra." "We have read all the books; the history of Maharaj is not something that can be contained in one film. It was our job to show this film without compromising on history." "Salman Khan is my brother...I was working on writing the film for three and a half years...All the big actors have worked for free in this film; everyone has worked for free for Maharaj."
Star-studded lineup
Meet the star-studded cast of 'Raja Shivaji'
Deshmukh added, "We have aired this film in Hindi and Marathi." "Summer holidays are starting, this is a good opportunity for the entire family and young children to get information about Maharaj." Raja Shivaji boasts a star-studded cast from both Hindi and Marathi cinema. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Boman Irani, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. Deshmukh also stars in the film and has directed it.