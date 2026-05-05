'Raja Shivaji': Riteish Deshmukh reveals 'everyone has worked for free'

Film integrity

'We have read all the books...'

Mid-Day quoted Deshmukh saying, "This Marathi film has got the most screens in Maharashtra." "We have read all the books; the history of Maharaj is not something that can be contained in one film. It was our job to show this film without compromising on history." "Salman Khan is my brother...I was working on writing the film for three and a half years...All the big actors have worked for free in this film; everyone has worked for free for Maharaj."