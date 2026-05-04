Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raja Shivaji' rules charts; crosses ₹40cr by Day-3

Riteish Deshmukh 's historical drama, Raja Shivaji, has had a solid opening weekend at the box office . The film reportedly collected ₹12cr net on its third day (May 3, Sunday), pushing its total India net collection to ₹33.9cr. The movie has already breached the ₹40cr mark in terms of gross collection in India, standing at ₹40.34cr after three days of release.

Box office performance Looking at film in numbers The film was screened in 5,771 shows across the country and recorded an overall occupancy of 36.4%. This indicates a steady audience interest throughout the weekend. Directed by, co-produced by, and starring Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and has emerged as one of the biggest Marathi cinema openers in recent years! Of the ₹12cr haul on Sunday, Marathi language net was ₹7.75cr from 1,852 shows, while Hindi net was ₹4.25cr from 3,919 shows.

Regional impact Family audiences are flocking to theaters to watch it The film's Sunday numbers indicate that it is benefiting from strong family footfall and significant traction in Maharashtra. The Marathi version of Raja Shivaji continues to lead occupancy charts, while the Hindi dubbed version has also contributed to its collections. This has helped expand the film's reach in northern and western markets.

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