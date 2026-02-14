Abhishek Bachchan's 1st look from 'King' is all kinds of cool Entertainment Feb 14, 2026

Abhishek Bachchan just showed off his striking transformation for King, where he plays the villain opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

The reveal happened at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026, and it's a big deal—this is Bachchan's first major negative role, with Khan as a mentor assassin to Suhana Khan's character.