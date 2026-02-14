Abhishek Bachchan's 1st look from 'King' is all kinds of cool
Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan just showed off his striking transformation for King, where he plays the villain opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
The reveal happened at the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2026, and it's a big deal—this is Bachchan's first major negative role, with Khan as a mentor assassin to Suhana Khan's character.
More about the film and its cast
Bachchan's leaner build, sharp beard, and shorter hair are all part of prepping for some serious face-offs with Khan.
The cast is stacked—think Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and more.
Filming is currently underway (as of February 2026).
Mark your calendar: King hits theaters December 24, 2026.