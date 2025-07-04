Abhishek Bachchan's 'Kaalidhar Laapata' now streaming online

TL;DR

Where to watch

You can catch "Kaalidhar Laapata" on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium.

The cast includes Daivik Bhagela as Ballu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, plus a special appearance by Nimrat Kaur.

'Laapata'—a feel-good, heartwarming story of friendship and connection

Reviews are mixed: critics loved Bachchan's subtle performance and highlighted the genuine bond between him and Bhagela's energetic Ballu.

While some found the plot predictable, most agreed the heartfelt friendship stands out.

This film is actually a remake of Sundararaman's 2019 Tamil movie "K.D."