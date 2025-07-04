Abhishek Bachchan's 'Kaalidhar Laapata' now streaming online
Abhishek Bachchan stars in "Kaalidhar Laapata," out now as of July 4, 2025.
The film follows Kaalidhar, who loses his memory and is left alone at the Kumbh Mela, but finds an unexpected friend in Ballu, an orphaned boy.
Together, they navigate loneliness and discover a sense of belonging.
Where to watch
You can catch "Kaalidhar Laapata" on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium.
The cast includes Daivik Bhagela as Ballu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, plus a special appearance by Nimrat Kaur.
'Laapata'—a feel-good, heartwarming story of friendship and connection
Reviews are mixed: critics loved Bachchan's subtle performance and highlighted the genuine bond between him and Bhagela's energetic Ballu.
While some found the plot predictable, most agreed the heartfelt friendship stands out.
This film is actually a remake of Sundararaman's 2019 Tamil movie "K.D."