'2 States' director to helm mythological superhero film on Bheem
What's the story
Abhishek Varman, known for films like 2 States and Kalank, is reportedly gearing up to direct a new Indian superhero film titled Gadadhari Bheem. The project will be a unique blend of Indian mythology and contemporary superhero storytelling. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama that the script for the film is locked after Varman underwent extensive writing sessions.
Film details
Film aims to set new standards for Indian fantasy action
Gadadhari Bheem is being touted as a high-concept superhero film that will take inspiration from Indian mythology while staying rooted in the present day.
The project aims to combine ancient Indian values with modern action design and visual effects, setting new standards for Indian fantasy action films.
The team behind the film is reportedly very happy with how the screenplay has turned out.
Casting news
Makers now looking to finalize lead actor
The makers of Gadadhari Bheem are now gearing up to start the casting process. They are reportedly looking for a top A-list star to play the lead role in the film.
No names have been confirmed yet, but an official announcement is expected once everything is finalized.
The film is being designed as a big-screen spectacle meant for communal viewing experiences, indicating its theatrical release strategy.
Market positioning
Film expected to lock shooting schedule soon
The announcement of Gadadhari Bheem comes at a time when movies with grand settings and mythologically infused epics are working at the box office.
The film is expected to cater to this demand.
As pre-production moves into active development, the team is likely to finalize the primary cast and technical crew in the coming months before locking down a shooting schedule.