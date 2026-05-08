Bad Bunny plastic chairs become art in Chicago museum
What's the story
In a surprising fusion of music and art, three plastic chairs featuring the face of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny have taken center stage at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. The chairs are part of Edra Soto's exhibition "Dancing the Revolution: From Dancehall to Reggaeton," which is currently designed as a karaoke bar. Soto, who grew up in Puerto Rico, uses everyday design elements from her home island to create artworks that reflect life there, reported CNN.
Artistic evolution
Soto's journey in art
Soto's work often creates contemplative spaces, with her recent focus on spirituality influenced by her Catholic upbringing. Her latest show at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City features a "tabernacle-like" atrium. The Bad Bunny chairs, or "BB chairs," are a new addition to her portfolio. They were created over the past year and a half as part of an exhibition dedicated to Caribbean music and dance's visual history and political power.
Cultural impact
Bad Bunny's cultural impact
Bad Bunny has had a profound impact on Puerto Rican culture. His 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti is the most-streamed album in Spotify's history. He became a prominent figure during the summer 2019 protests against government corruption in Puerto Rico. In one iconic photograph from the exhibition, he stands above a crowd in San Juan waving the Puerto Rican flag, reminiscent of Delacroix's Liberty Leading the People.
Local homage
More on the 'BB Chairs'
Soto's "BB Chairs," which feature bootleg fabrics with images of Bad Bunny in sunglasses and buzz cuts, are a playful tribute to both the island's ubiquitous plastic white chairs and the singer's deep roots to his home. The chairs have been displayed at the Kemper Museum, MCA Chicago, and last year at EXPO Chicago art fair, where they attracted crowds and media attention.
Production challenges
Limited edition chairs
Despite her best efforts, Soto has been unable to find more of the same fabric for her "BB chairs." This could be due to Bad Bunny's popularity or potential copyright issues. As a result, the chairs are currently an unintentional limited edition. At MCA Chicago, she had to reupholster them in plastic for protection. Visitors can sit on them while exploring the exhibition or during planned karaoke nights at the museum.