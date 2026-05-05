Bad Bunny turns into an old man at Met Gala
What's the story
The 2026 Met Gala was a night of shocking transformations, with one of the most talked-about looks being that of Bad Bunny (aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio). The singer arrived at the prestigious event dressed as an old man, complete with a walking cane, white hair, and hyper-realistic face and hand makeup. He even walked with an elderly person's disposition. This look is reportedly a nod to the Met's Costume Art exhibit, with a focus on exploring the aging body.
Other transformations
The black suit was his own design
Bunny's prosthetics were designed by Mike Marino, and he donned an all-black tuxedo of his own design. According to Vogue, the massive black bow was a nod to designer Charles James's 1947 gown Bustle. Marino was also behind model and TV host Heidi Klum's transformation for the Met Gala. She arrived as a marble statue, inspired by classical works like Giuseppe Sammartino's Veiled Christ and Raffaele Monti's Veiled Vestal. This was in line with this year's theme, Fashion is Art.
Co-chairs
Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz were co-chairs
This year's Met Gala was co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. The gala host committee was led by Anthony Vaccarello and Zoe Kravitz. The committee included stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, and Alex Consani, among others. Curated by Andrew Bolton, the Costume Art exhibit runs from May 10 to January 10 next year.