Benito was unrecognizable

Bad Bunny turns into an old man at Met Gala

By Shreya Mukherjee 09:47 am May 05, 202609:47 am

What's the story

The 2026 Met Gala was a night of shocking transformations, with one of the most talked-about looks being that of Bad Bunny (aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio). The singer arrived at the prestigious event dressed as an old man, complete with a walking cane, white hair, and hyper-realistic face and hand makeup. He even walked with an elderly person's disposition. This look is reportedly a nod to the Met's Costume Art exhibit, with a focus on exploring the aging body.