'Absolute trash': Vipul Amrutlal Shah on Sudipto Sen's 'WhatsApp' comment Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, producer of "The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond," has openly disagreed with director Sudipto Sen, who said he "could not rely on WhatsApp forwards."

Sen, who directed the first film, left the project over research concerns.

Shah fired back, calling Sen's script "absolute trash" and saying Sen wasn't even part of the research team.

"He doesn't even know what research we have done. He was not part of the entire research process," Shah said, adding he went ahead without him.