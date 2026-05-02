Academy allows 2 submissions for Best International Feature film

Academy revises voting and submission rules

Directors will now get their names on Oscar plaques, shifting some focus from just national pride to individual achievement.

Actors can also score multiple nominations in acting categories if they are among the top five in votes.

Plus, new rules say screenplays must be human-written (the Academy can check for AI use), casting teams get more statuettes, cinematography gets a fixed shortlist of 20 films, voters for visual effects must view the three-minute reels before voting and original song submissions must include the final 15 seconds of the film before the credits roll.

All these updates aim to make the Oscars more inclusive and diverse than ever before.