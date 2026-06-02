Academy launches 'Academy Marquee List' honoring 50 cinemas in 2027

Applications due August 25, 2026

To get on the list, theaters need to be open all year from a permanent spot and show strong community vibes, creative programming, great sound and visuals, and some love for film history.

Applications are open until August 25, 2026 (early birds pay $250). Winners get featured by the Academy and receive a special certificate to show off.

Inspired by filmmaker Jason Reitman's efforts to save classic theaters, this move aims to support cinema culture, especially as many theaters continue to face challenges after tough pandemic years.