Martin Scorsese praised Janhvi's performance in 'Homebound,' reveals Varun Dhawan

Martin Scorsese , the acclaimed Hollywood director, has praised Janhvi Kapoor 's performance in the film Homebound. The movie is currently being screened in theaters and was recently announced as India's official entry for the 2026 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kapoor's co-star Varun Dhawan revealed that Scorsese had given positive feedback about her character during the film's editing phase.

Actor's revelation 'Jo bolna hain bole abhi toh...' Dhawan said, "From what I heard, what she got excited about was that when Martin Scorsese became one of the producers on the film and was giving them editing notes and all, he spoke about Janhvi's character." "He said, 'The actress who played it, she is so good... so good.' I heard it." To this Kapoor laughed and said, "Yeah. I was like, jo bolna hain bole abhi toh Martin Scorsese ne tareef kar di."

Career choices Kapoor on why she did 'Homebound' Kapoor also spoke about her approach to choosing films, saying she doesn't overthink it. She said, "I didn't think it through that much that I was thinking about doing a commercial film and then I would do this and all." "There was nothing transactional for me to do Homebound. It was such a cathartic experience for me to do it." The movie stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles.