Ashutosh Gowariker appointed Festival Director for 57th IFFI
What's the story
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has appointed director Ashutosh Gowariker as the Festival Director for the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The festival will be held in Goa. Established in 1952, the IFFI is one of Asia's most prestigious film festivals. It is a major platform for promoting excellence in global cinema and cultural exchange.
Director's statement
'I feel privileged to have witnessed the evolution...'
Gowariker said in a statement, "It gives me immense pride and joy to serve as the Festival Director for the prestigious 57th International Film Festival of India, Goa." "I feel privileged to have witnessed the evolution of this festival." "From attending it in 1984 to continuing my association over the years, right up to 2024, when I served as the Jury President for International Cinema."
Legacy
'It comes accompanied by a renewed sense of responsibility...'
Gowariker added, "To carry forward the legacy that has been created, nurtured, and expanded over the decades since 1952 by innumerable festival teams, is a great honor." "It comes accompanied by a renewed sense of responsibility. I look forward to working closely with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Government of Goa." Meanwhile, Gowariker has helmed some of the biggest movies in Bollywood like Lagaan, Swades, and Jodhaa Akbar.