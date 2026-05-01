Ashutosh Gowariker appointed Festival Director for 57th IFFI

Director's statement

'I feel privileged to have witnessed the evolution...'

Gowariker said in a statement, "It gives me immense pride and joy to serve as the Festival Director for the prestigious 57th International Film Festival of India, Goa." "I feel privileged to have witnessed the evolution of this festival." "From attending it in 1984 to continuing my association over the years, right up to 2024, when I served as the Jury President for International Cinema."