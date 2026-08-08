Grammy-winning music producer William Orbit dies at 69
What's the story
William Orbit, the renowned British music producer who worked with Madonna, Blur, All Saints, and Pink, among others, has passed away. He was 69. The news was confirmed by a statement from his family and friends on Friday. The statement said that Orbit died at home on July 23 but did not disclose the cause of death.
Statement
'He will be greatly missed'
The statement from Orbit's family and friends read, "He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship and kindness."
Orbit, born William Wainwright in London, was instrumental in reviving Madonna's career in 1998 with the album Ray of Light.
The album fused electronic dance music with pop and trip-hop elements.
Career highlights
Orbit's work earned him multiple Grammy Awards
Orbit's work on Ray of Light earned him two Grammy Awards.
He also worked with Madonna on her 1999 hit Beautiful Stranger, part of the soundtrack for Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.
In 2000, he worked on Madonna's album Music and released his own Grammy-nominated solo LP, Pieces In A Modern Style.
Other collaborations
He also produced Blur and Pink's tracks
Orbit also produced Blur's 1999 album 13, which featured the hit singles Tender, Coffee & TV, and No Distance Left To Run.
He later worked on their track Sweet Song from the 2003 album Think Tank.
His collaboration with Pink on Feel Good Time from the soundtrack of Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle brought even more success, reaching number three in the UK and earning another Grammy nomination.
Signature style
His unique sound gave his recordings a dreamy quality
Orbit's unique sound gave his recordings a dreamy quality, whether it was upbeat hits by Madonna or Pink, or slower songs like Pure Shores and Black Coffee by All Saints.
He also worked with Beth Orton on her 1996 single She Cries Your Name, and U2 on their 2002 single Electrical Storm.
Solo work
His death is a huge loss to the music industry
Orbit released 12 studio albums as a solo artist, with the most successful being 1999's Pieces in a Modern Style.
The album reached number two on the UK Albums Chart, and a dance remix of his version of Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings became a club hit, reaching number two on the UK Singles Chart.
His death is a huge loss to the music industry. May he rest in peace.