Tiger Shroff shooter turns out to be minor: What next?
What's the story
A special court in Mumbai has ordered the transfer of one of the accused in the actor Tiger Shroff firing case to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). The decision was made after an inquiry confirmed that the accused was a minor at the time of the incident. The court's order came on Wednesday under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOC Act).
Age verification
Minor accused charged in Shroff firing case
The court's decision was based on an application filed by the father of the accused, who claimed that his son was a minor.
The accused is one of 11 people charged in the case, where six rounds were fired at Shroff's vehicle on October 18.
Although Shroff escaped unharmed, his driver and a bystander were injured.
Following this incident, an FIR was registered for attempted murder and offenses under the Arms Act.
Court proceedings
Age determination inquiry ordered by court
The father of the accused requested an age determination inquiry, stating that his son was born on November 30, 2008.
The court directed the investigating officer to verify the educational and civic records of the accused.
Documentary evidence such as the School Leaving Certificate and official birth certificate was collected during this inquiry, all confirming the father's claim regarding his son's date of birth.
Next steps
Court orders accused to be produced before JJB
Based on the inquiry results, the court declared, "From the inquiry conducted by this court under Section 9 of the Juvenile Justice Act, the accused is found to be a 'child' on the date of the incident."
The court then ordered that he be produced before the JJB in Mumbai.
The accused, who was one of the shooters, will now be sent to a correctional home instead of jail.
Ongoing probe
Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate links in Shroff firing case
The investigation into the Shroff firing case has revealed international links to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate.
The special court had previously remanded all 11 accused to police custody.
The JJB will now handle further proceedings against the minor accused in this high-profile case.