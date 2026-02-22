'Accused': Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta on sexual misconduct cases

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Dharma Productions , Accused follows Dr. Geetika Sen, a top London surgeon whose life unravels after workplace allegations. Ranta plays Dr. Meera, Geetika's wife, and said her audition scenes were unlike anything she'd seen before.

How the story is different from other films

Inspired by real cases, the script took six to eight months to write and looks at how being accused changes everything—especially when reality gets blurry.

Ranta described her character as living in "the messy space where you want to trust, but your heart isn't sure."