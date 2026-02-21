'Accused' trailer: Pratibha-Konkona play queer couple in Netflix's intense thriller

The upcoming queer psychological thriller, Accused, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, is set to premiere on Netflix on February 27, 2026. The film is produced by Karan Johar 's Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. It delves into the immediate aftermath of a serious public accusation. On Saturday, the makers revealed the trailer, offering deeper insight into the story.

Trailer breakdown A serious allegation blows up Dr Geetika's world The Accused trailer introduces us to Dr Geetika Sen (Sen Sharma), a respected medical professional with a stellar 14-year career. Her life takes a turn when an anonymous letter accuses her of "predatory" behavior. The situation escalates when formal complaints from interns and patients surface on social media, painting her as a "sexual predator." This threatens to ruin both her career and credibility.

Film themes Trailer shows Geetika's personal life crumbling under pressure As the allegations pile up against Geetika, her personal life also starts to fall apart. She is in a complicated relationship with her partner, Meera (Ranta), with whom she was planning to adopt a baby. The trailer captures the emotional toll of the situation as Geetika asserts her innocence by saying that "everyone is lying." However, even those close to her refuse to trust her.

Film premise Themes explored in the film The film seems to delve into themes of power dynamics and the rapid pace of digital judgment. The fast-paced trailer promises that the movie will be a tense, intriguing narrative that will surprise viewers at every step. Is Geetika really guilty? Will Meera ever trust her again?

