Hollywood action icon Chuck Norris passes away at 86

Hollywood action icon and martial arts champion, Chuck Norris, has passed away at the age of 86. The news was confirmed by his family on Friday. "While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," they said in a statement. TMZ earlier reported that Norris had been hospitalized in Hawaii after some medical emergency occurred in the last 24 hours on the island of Kauai.

Family tribute 'To the world, he was a martial artist...' The statement from Norris's family read, "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength." "To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family." "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

Career highlights Norris starred in several action films throughout his career Norris was not just an action star but also a martial arts champion with several black belts in various disciplines. He starred in films like The Way of the Dragon (1972) alongside the legendary Bruce Lee, The Delta Force, Missing in Action, Good Guys Wear Black (1978), The Octagon (1980), Lone Wolf McQuade (1983), Code of Silence (1985) and Firewalker (1986). In 2012, he joined other action stars in Sylvester Stallone's The Expendables 2 after a seven-year hiatus from acting.

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TV career He transitioned to television with 'Walker, Texas Ranger' As his film career slowed down, Norris made a successful transition to television with CBS's Walker, Texas Ranger. The show ran from 1993-2001 and he reprised his role in the TV movies Walker Texas Ranger 3: Deadly Reunion (1994) and Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire (2005). He also starred in the last film of his career, the straight-to-DVD The Cutter (2005).

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Early years His early life and how he got into martial arts Born in Ryan, Oklahoma, Norris joined the Air Force in 1958 as an Air Policeman. It was during his service at Osan Air Base in South Korea that he first got the nickname "Chuck" and started training in Tang Soo Do. After his discharge in 1962, he worked for aerospace company Northrop and opened a chain of karate schools with celebrity clients like Steve McQueen and Priscilla Presley.