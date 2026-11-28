'Qubool Hai's Ankit Raj weds Harmeet Raj in Punjabi ceremony
What's the story
TV actor Ankit Raj, known for his role in Qubool Hai, has married his longtime girlfriend Harmeet Raj. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful Punjabi wedding ceremony. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared several pictures from their special day and penned an emotional note about their relationship.
Heartfelt message
'Maybe some of us boys are just a little slow'
In his Instagram post, Raj wrote, "Sometimes I wonder why I took so long to say yes to this beautiful soul."
"But then I realized, maybe some of us boys are just a little slow...ladke toh gadhe hote hi hain, until they meet that one person who makes their world softer, their hearts fuller, and life so much more beautiful."
"And now, I wouldn't change a thing about the journey because every moment led me to you."
Traditional outfits
Raj looked dapper in blue 'sherwani'
For their big day, Raj donned a pastel blue sherwani with a beige dupatta and matching turban.
His bride, Harmeet, looked stunning in a bright red bridal outfit with heavy gold embroidery.
She accessorized her look with statement diamond jewelry, a matching dupatta, kaleeras, and mehendi-adorned hands.
Raj is an Indian TV and film actor known for Laado 2 - Veerpur Ki Mardaani and Ishqbaaaz.
On the other hand, Harmeet keeps her life out of the public eye.