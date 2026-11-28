In his Instagram post, Raj wrote, "Sometimes I wonder why I took so long to say yes to this beautiful soul."

"But then I realized, maybe some of us boys are just a little slow...ladke toh gadhe hote hi hain, until they meet that one person who makes their world softer, their hearts fuller, and life so much more beautiful."

"And now, I wouldn't change a thing about the journey because every moment led me to you."