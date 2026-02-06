Tamil actor Anju Krishna, 7 others arrested in drug bust
What's the story
Tamil actor Anju Krishna and assistant director Vincy Nivetha were among eight people arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit South in Valasaravakkam on Thursday. The police seized methamphetamine and ganja from the group, following a tip-off. All individuals have been sent to judicial custody as investigations are underway.
Investigation details
Police set up decoy customer to catch Venkatesh Kumar
As per TOI City, the police operation began when Inspector Johnny Chellappa of the ANIU South team arrested a 33-year-old man named Vigneshwaran from Nesapakkam. During interrogation, Vigneshwaran revealed that he had procured drugs from a man named Venkatesh Kumar (31) from Kovur near Porur. Subsequently, the police set up a decoy customer to meet Kumar and arrested him along with others in his vehicle.
Evidence collected
The police recovered several items from the vehicle
The police found six grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of OG ganja, 15gm of ganja, a smoking bong, a stamp, and nine mobile phones from the vehicle. They handed over these items and the arrested individuals to Valasaravakkam police. Subsequently, all eight were produced before a magistrate court which sent them to judicial custody for further investigation.
Actor's background
More about Krishna's work in films
Krishna is known for her work in the Tamil film Vellimalai, directed by Om Vijay. She has also acted in several Malayalam films including Aaro and Akasham Kadann. In Aaro, directed by Kareem with writers Kareem and Rasheed Parakkal, Joju George played the lead role while Krishna had a pivotal part.