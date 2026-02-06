Tamil actor Anju Krishna, 7 others arrested in drug bust

Tamil actor Anju Krishna and assistant director Vincy Nivetha were among eight people arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit South in Valasaravakkam on Thursday. The police seized methamphetamine and ganja from the group, following a tip-off. All individuals have been sent to judicial custody as investigations are underway.

Investigation details Police set up decoy customer to catch Venkatesh Kumar As per TOI City, the police operation began when Inspector Johnny Chellappa of the ANIU South team arrested a 33-year-old man named Vigneshwaran from Nesapakkam. During interrogation, Vigneshwaran revealed that he had procured drugs from a man named Venkatesh Kumar (31) from Kovur near Porur. Subsequently, the police set up a decoy customer to meet Kumar and arrested him along with others in his vehicle.

Evidence collected The police recovered several items from the vehicle The police found six grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of OG ganja, 15gm of ganja, a smoking bong, a stamp, and nine mobile phones from the vehicle. They handed over these items and the arrested individuals to Valasaravakkam police. Subsequently, all eight were produced before a magistrate court which sent them to judicial custody for further investigation.

