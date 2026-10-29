'Breaking Away' actor Barbara Barrie dies at 95
What's the story
Barbara Barrie, the Emmy, Oscar, and Tony nominated actor known for her roles in Barney Miller and Breaking Away, has passed away at the age of 95. Her daughter confirmed to The New York Times that Barrie's death was medically assisted after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer. The actor died on Wednesday in Manhattan.
Career highlights
Barrie's extensive career on Broadway
Barrie made her Broadway debut in 1955 with The Wooden Dish and continued to perform on stage for over six decades.
She appeared in productions such as California Suite, The Crucible, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and The Taming of the Shrew.
Her most notable role was as a member of the original Broadway cast of Company, Stephen Sondheim's acclaimed musical from the 1970s.
Screen appearances
Her work in films and television
Barrie made her film debut in 1956 with Giant and later starred in One Potato, Two Potato (1964), for which she won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.
She also appeared in Breaking Away (1979), which was nominated for five Oscars.
On television, Barrie had roles on The Defenders, Naked City, The Twilight Zone, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, Barney Miller, and Suddenly Susan.
Health battles
Barrie's battle with cancer and her legacy
In the early 1990s, Barrie was diagnosed with rectal cancer and wrote two books about her battle with the illness to reduce stigma: Second Act (1997) and Don't Die of Embarrassment (1999).
Later, in 2014, she announced that she had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
She is survived by her son Aaron Harnick and three granddaughters.