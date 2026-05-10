Actor Dev suffers distal fibular fracture during Goa ad shoot

Dev credits Godse, plans filming return

Doctors advised him to remain in a plaster cast for three weeks, but Dev's still working out his upper body and getting around with a walker.

He credits Master Shri Tarneivji for helping him stay resilient and says partner Mugdha Godse has been "Mugdha has been extremely supportive and a big help during my recovery period."

Dev's aiming to get back to filming soon and is keeping things optimistic.