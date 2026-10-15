Actor Dhanush praises Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' after 1st theatrical show
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 just hit theaters today, and it's already getting a ton of love.
Dhanush caught the first show and called it "JAILER 2 is a MUST MUST MUST watch. BLOCKBUSTER (followed by a number of fire symbols). A FEAST for every Thalaivar fan."
Basically, he says Thalaivar fans are in for a treat.
Subbaraj, Vishal, Vamsi praise 'Jailer 2'
It's not just Dhanush hyping it up: director Karthik Subbaraj, actor Vishnu Vishal, and producer Naga Vamsi have all praised Jailer 2 after seeing it on day one.
Their reactions show how much excitement there is around Rajinikanth's latest, proving his star power is as strong as ever.