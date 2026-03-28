Actor Dhawan recalls 1990s underworld threats to family, leaked address
Varun Dhawan recently shared a tense story from his childhood; back in the 1990s, his family started getting threatening calls from the underworld, something a lot of celebrities dealt with then.
Things got worse when someone on their staff accidentally gave out their full address over the phone.
Actor warned director Dhawan, family left
The situation escalated after another actor warned Varun's dad, director David Dhawan, that armed men knew where they lived and even their office hours.
The family ended up leaving home for a day just to be safe.
Looking back, Varun said it felt funny but also not funny.
Dhawan shifts release to avoid 'Toxic'
On a lighter note, Varun was last seen in Border 2 and will star next in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, hitting theaters June 12.
The release date was moved to avoid clashing with Yash's Toxic.